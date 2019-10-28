By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel Valencia 1st Regional physio and Prebenjamín coach, Eneko Delgado has been crowned the Karate World Champion.

Eneko won the title at the WKB World Cup Chile 2019 Open, after beating Kazakh Mikhail Lavrentyev.

“The success achieved is the result of his work, discipline and many hours of dedication. The club are very proud of what he has achieved – he will never cease to surprise,” said teacher Antonio Celdran.

Holder of the European Champion title, Eneko has made his world title dream come true: “It is an example for young people who are striving success, their values speak for themselves,” said Antonio.

“From the club, we want to congratulate our Prebenjamín coach, and physical trainer of the first team, Eneko Delgado, who was proclaimed World Champion in Chile,” Racing San Miguel striker Vazquinho told me.

Eneko Delgado Acosta along with his teacher Antonio Celdrán was present at the Estadio Montesico Blanco at the weekend with the WKB World Champion trophy, following his success in Santiago, Chile.