Almoradi to host Spanish u14-u16 Championship

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

ALMORADI will host the Spanish u14 and u16 Men’s Championship during December 27-29 – in the wake of September’s Gota Fria.

“The FFCV decided Almoradi, in the Vega Baja region, will host the Championship after the floods suffered last September on the occasion of DANA,” said a spokesperson.

Almoradi will host the first phase of the National Championship of National Teams – sub14 and sub16 – following the draw held at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation in October.

The Valencian Community was designated as the headquarters of Group E; with the Valencian National Teams facing Extremadura and Melilla.

The Sadrian Stadium in Almoradi, home of the Almoradí Football Club, will host the matches of the first phase of the National Championship.

“The FFCV have organised, in collaboration with the Department of Sports of the City of Almoradi, games at the Almoradi Football Club and the Sporting Saladar Club,” said a spokesperson.

The second phase of the I National Championship of Sub14 Regional selections and the XI National Championship of Sub16 Autonomous selections will be staged during February 21-23, 2020.