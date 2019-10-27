Despite the pathway being fenced off by metal barriers a lady had to be rescued from a sinkhole by firefighters adjacent to Cabo Roig beach on Saturday afternoon after ignoring the warnings.

She fell down the hole while walking along the coastal path with her husband after the pair had enjoyed much of the day on the beach. Fortunately she sustained only minor injuries.

Information of Halloween events coming up next week and a milestone for Corvera airport after it processed its millionth passenger.