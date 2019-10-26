STELLA WINS THE DAY

Today 25 October 2019 Montgo Golf Society played a Stableford competition our sponsor today was Peter Twine.

Our winner with 40 points was Stella Fox, 2nd place went to Gerian van Ooijen with 37 points beating Neil Carter on countback who also had 37 points.

The nearest the pins were won by Stella on the 3rd, Sally Cottrell on the 11th and Richard fox took the 5th on a card draw as the marker was not put out by the first group. There was also a lucky Dip, and this was won by Geoff Willcock.

There was only 1 two won by Mick Farmer who left before the prize giving.

We welcomed 2 guests Christine & Peter Curtis.

Next week is the Montgo Quaich a pairs medal competition this is sponsored by Liz & Barry Butler