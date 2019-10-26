Scudamore to cause ‘Chaos’ at Cheltenham

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

CHELTENHAM gets underway on Saturday at 2pm with the Matchbox Handicap over 3m 1f set to light up the day’s proceedings – with Rocky’s Treasure and Cogry, trained by Kim Bailey and Nigel Twiston-Davies respectively, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Kaizer (2.35) ridden by Tom Scudamore is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Mastersons Holdings hurdle over 2m.

Doitforthevillage (3.10) a course and distance winner is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Randox Health Handicap Chase over 1m 7f.

In the Pertempts Network Handicap hurdle over 2m 7f Sykes (3.45) trained by Nicky Martin with Matt Griffiths up, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Michael Scudamore saddles Some Chaos (4.20) in the Randox Health Novices hurdle over 2m with Benjamin Poste up, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Go Another One (4.55) ridden by James Bowen is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Matchbox Novice Chase over 2m 3f.

Paul Nichols trained Barbados Bucks (5.30) who ran second in a debut run is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the National Hunt Flat race over 2m, with Harry Cobden up.

