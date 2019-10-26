Marabu Golf Societyat Vistabella on 24th October 2019.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 30 players visited the established course at Vistabella taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and the course in superb condition despite the recent heavy rain.

Today was our Captains Day and we thank Jim Speakman the bottle of wine given to each player.

The winning Scores were as follows:

Gold Division – 1st – Annie Pardoe – 35 points, 2nd – Alan Templeman – 32 points

Silver Division – 1st – Colin McDonald – 34 points, 2nd – Bill Fantom – 32 points

Bronze Division – 1st – Gordon Neve – 44 points, 2nd – Tony Wonfor – 31 points

Nearest the Pins – Probert (2),Templeman (2),Thursfield,Ollier

Longest Drive – Tony Ollier, Football Card – Colin MacDonald, Dog of a Day – Till Preston

After the game we had a chip butty feast in the Vistabella clubhouse which was enjoyed by all for it’s simplicity.

Today was also our Poppy Day Appeal and we made a contribution to the British Legion via their representative Mick the Grip Reeves.

We also announced that with immediate effect we have a new base and will now be found at Edina’s Bar and Grill in Dona Pepa.

Our next fixture is the bounce game at Altorreal on 31st October 2019 followed by the interim day also at Altorreal on 14th November 2019 and the monthly society day at El Valle on 28th November 2019.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.