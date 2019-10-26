Doncaster and Newbury abandoned

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

SATURDAY’S racecards at Doncaster and Newbury have been abandoned, due to waterlogging.

The eight-race card meeting at Newbury was called off after a significant amount of rain falling overnight and into Saturday morning.

Doncaster was set to feature the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy, the meeting called off due a waterlogged track at the Yorkshire venue.

“The forecast has been absolutely correct – and the rain is set to continue, until 3pm,” said Doncaster’s Clerk of the course, Roderick Duncan.

Following 32 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours, the meeting was cancelled: “It’s as wet as I’ve known it. It’s very disappointing for all of us at Doncaster,” said Duncan.

