The Murcia Government has said that it will begin to make money and recover its costs at Corvera airport earlier than planned, with the Aena concessionaire achieving its target of one million passengers for the year.

The Community will now receive a fee of 0.84 euros per passenger, so the first payment that Aena will make will exceed 840,000 euros, as the passenger traffic for the months of November and December still has to be calculated and added.

The general director of Aena, Mariano Menor, said that Corvera was around 10% below the traffic achieved at San Javier, but 10% above the initial forecasts envisaged in the contract.

The regional government will now start to recover part of the 182 million euro loan that it had to provide in 2012 as guarantor of the previous concessionaire, Aeromur, who’s contract was subsequently withdrawn. However it is very unlikely that the outlay will be recovered over the 25 years of the Aena concession, which targets a figure of 4 million passengers annually by the end of the contract.

Murcia International Airport closed in September with 904,828 passengers since it first opened in mid-January. Last month it lost 18,424 users compared to the same period last year at San Javier but over the entire year the loss is closer to 120,000 travellers, although Aena emphasizes that it has done rather better than its forecast.

A boost for Corvera is the new route with Oviedo that was operated by Volotea this summer, which next year it will establish one with Bilbao. There is also a new link to Palma de Mallorca, and now Binter has started flights to Gran Canaria. The conversations with Vueling to establish a route with Barcelona are also very advanced.