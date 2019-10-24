Racing to bounce back after CD Cox defeat

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 away defeat against CD Cox in the Valencia 1st Regional, a loss that came on the back of a 4-2 win over Hondon Nieves.

Racing came up against a good Cox outfit and trailed 1-0, when the home side netted a penalty kick.

Striker Vazquinho equalised to put Racing level at 1-1, with celebrations short lived, as Cox regained the lead minutes later, and completed the win with a spectacular 40 metres goal, to take the points in a 3-1 victory.

Atletico Benejuzar A hit six against Atletico Crevillente in a 6-2 route in the Valencia 2nd Regional.

CD Montesinos ground out a narrow 1-0 win against CD Dolores to maintain their good start to the 2019-20 campaign; CD Benijofar cruised to a 3-0 home win against Sporting Saladar.

CF Playa Santa Pola defeated CF Algorfa 2-0; Sporting Guardamar edged out 2-1 Victor’s against CF Formentera; CF Torrevieja and Daya Nuevo shared the points in a goalless draw.