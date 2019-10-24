O’Brien set to raid Newbury and Doncaster

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

AIDAN O’Brien is set to raid both Newbury and Doncaster on Saturday – with the Ballydoyle trainer saddling four of the five runners in the Doncaster Trophy Stakes at the Yorkshire venue.

O’Brien saddles Peaceful (3.55) in the Fillies Listed Stakes over 7 furlongs at Newbury, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

In the Doncaster Trophy Stakes over 1m, O’Brien trained Mogul (3.25) is strongly fancied to bag the £113,000 winning purse, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

NEWBURY gets underway at 1.40 with Visible Charm and Indian Creek (ew) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Morando (2.20) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the G3 Poppy Appeal Stakes over 1m 4f, trained by Andrew Balding with Slyvester De Sousa, up.

Kinross (2.50) trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Harry Bentley is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the G3 Cancom Stakes over 7f.

Annie De Vega (3.20) (ew) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the EBF Fillies Stakes over 1m.

Majestic Dawn (4.30) trained by Paul Cole and ridden by David Egan, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Gawdawpalin (5.05) distance winner, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Lady Jockeys Handicap over 1m 4f.

Ravenous (5.35) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

DONCASTER gets underway at 1.45, with the Doncaster Listed Stakes over 6f. Troubador trained by Michael Dods and ridden by Phil Mulrennan; and Mick Channon trained Milltown Star (ew) are selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Overwrite (2.15) and Hubert are each-way selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Memorial Nursery over 7f.

Spanish Archer (2.55) and Jabbaar are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Doncaster Handicap over 1m 3f.

In the 19 runners’ field Doncaster Handicap over 5f Copper Knight (4.00) Danzeno and Mr Lupton are each-way selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Muntadab (4.35) trained by Roger Fell, Raydiance, trained by Ken Burke and Young Fire, trained by David O’Meara, are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Zip (5.10) trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Toby Eley, distance winner, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Apprentice Handicap over 7f.

