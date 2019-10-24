Launch of 2020 Solidarity Calendar

For the 15th consecutive year a colourful solidarity calendar has been produced by local writer Andy Ormiston, and distributed to over 30 charities and organisations, enabling them to raise much needed funds. The calendars will be sold to the public or used in Raffles as prizes.

It has been financed thanks to the patronage of local businesses and branches of Alamo International, Aroca Seiquer lawyers, Atlas Insurance Agency, Currencies Direct, Brithol MAPFRE Insurance and Cambridge Global Payments.

Once again this sought after publication will provide practical information about national and regional holidays and fiestas, cultural events, places to visit and useful telephone numbers, as well as U.K. and Irish Bank Holiday reminders.

The theme of the 2020 calendar is the Costa Blanca with lots of general information as well as a look at some of the incredible towns that make up this part of Spain where we live. As always there is space for writing notes and appointments on each page.

The calendar on average raises over 8,000 euros for diverse needy causes each year and to date it has raised over 100,000 euros for charitable causes.

The calendar launch will take place on Tuesday in the grounds of Aroca Seiquer lawyers in Punta Prima following which music will be provided by the Royal British Legion Concert Band.