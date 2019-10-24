Forget about Bay City Rollers re-union

By Andrew Atkinson

LES McKeown from the Bay City City Rollers has ‘rolled over’ another reunion – in the wake of a gig at Villamartin plaza.

“The re- project failed because of the attitude of some of the people involved – it’s a shame,” said McKeown.

McKeown, who rolled back the years in Villamartin, said: “At the end of the day I have to think about myself – and my band.

“I have to ask myself: ‘Is this too much hassle?’ I’m happy doing my own thing – I’m too long in the tooth now.

“In terms of any future reunion, my answer would be ‘no’.”

McKeown and fellow Bay City Roller Stuart Wood said there was no prospect of getting back together – due to ill-feeling – in the wake of a failed comeback in 2016.

“I just don’t have time for people like ‘Woody’ now,” said McKeown.

“The fans should forget about a reunion – it’s not going to happen,” said McKeown.

McKeown reminisced about Bay City Rollers’ band mate Alan Longmuir, during his concert in Villamartin, paying tribute to the late band member, performing Rollers’ hits, including Shang a Lang, Saturday Night and Bye Bye Baby.

McKeown, Wood and the late Longmuir were the only members of the Bay City Rollers to re-unite in 2015.

It was reported that Longmuir called for the Rollers to rise above all the ‘old rubbish’ and come together – one last time – after his death in 2018.

“From the bottom of my heart, I just can’t see another reunion happening,” said Wood.

“The only thing I would do it for would be to get a bigger pair of boots – and kick him (McKeown) even harder off the stage.

“What happened was purely down to Les – being greedy – and looking out for his own ends.

“I wouldn’t put myself through that nonsense again,” said Wood.