Age Concern Los Montesinos celebrations

By Andrew Atkinson

Age Concern charity shop in Av. del Mar, Los Montesinos, celebrated a decade of business with a celebration.

“Thanks goes to all the volunteers for their support over the last 10 years of service to the community and the vulnerable in the area,” said manageress Paula, who gave a toast.

The shop opened on October 19, 2009, under Paula, who organised a party for volunteers and customers.

Cava, juices, wine, canapes, nibbles and a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ was sung, along with the cutting of a 10th anniversary birthday cake.

Age Concern website: www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org.

