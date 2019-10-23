UK National Lottery Results for Wednesday, 23 October 2019, draw 2487

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

The winning numbers for the UK National Lottery draw 2487 held on 23 October 2019 are:

5, 29, 30, 39, 53, 58, Bonus 19*

The National Lottery jackpot prize was an estimated £5 million. Five main numbers and the bonus ball are enough to win a £1m prize. Six main numbers are needed to scoop the jackpot.

