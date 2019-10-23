Fighting-Crime-Through-WhatsApp

The Local Police and Guardia Civil are combining resources through a WhatsApp chat group, where retailers, hoteliers, taxi drivers and others with business interests can share information about suspicious or criminal behaviour in order to create a network of watchful eyes across the town.

Torrevieja already has one of the most advanced CCTV systems in the country, but nothing is more useful than people on the ground keeping watch, and that is what the group aims to achieve.

Known as the Prevecom system, which was presented by the councillor for Police and Commerce, Federico Alarcón and Rosario Martínez, along with representatives of the Guardia Civil and the Local Police, the system is intended to create several groups segmented by areas where participants can alert of risky situations and provide descriptions of suspects.