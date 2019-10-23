Donations from Belgium offered to Gota Fria victims

By Andrew Atkinson

Donations from Belgium are offered to flood victims affected in last month’s Gota Fria, that devastated areas of the Vega Baja.

Victims can collect household goods and other items at a warehouse in Catral, at Calle Seville No. 2, from 11am Wednesday October 23, until Friday October 25.

A team of volunteers have undertaken an amazing task in organising and distributing goods, to those in need, during the past five weeks following flooding.

The warehouse has to be emptied by Friday, with donations from Belgium awaiting collection.

If you have a group, or know of a group or any individual who requires household goods, along with clothes, and including animal foods, they are asked to come forward.

Goods not cleared will need volunteer transport assistance, to remove them to a suitable location.