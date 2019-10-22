Halloween at Specsavers Ópticas Benidorm

It’s time to dress up and get spooky. While most people get the Halloween candy ready, Specsavers Ópticas in Benidorm is offering something a little different.

They are encouraging children to join in with the Halloween fun, by offering a free pair of glasses for every child aged between 5-12 years old that comes into the store dressed up in their spookiest outfit. Accompanied by an adult, children can pop in store between the 26th and 31st of October for a free eye test and free child’s frame from 59-89€. Terms and conditions apply, ask in store for details.

Kids that wear glasses can now be the envy of all their friends with fun frames in bright colours sporting their favourite character or toy. Popular ranges include Disney, emoji, Star Wars™ and Minions and Specsavers have their own kids and teen ranges. Channel your inner superhero with Marvel Spiderman and Thor frames, come to the dark side wearing cool, black Star Wars™ glasses, or head to Infinity and Beyond with Disney Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear frames.

Specsavers Ópticas is located in Calle Gambo 2 in Benidorm. Please call to book your free eye test on 965 859 577, or book on the website www.specsavers.es