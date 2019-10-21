WSOP Europe: Who are Spain’s best players?

From October 13th – November 4th the 2019 World Series of Poker Europe is taking place in the Czech Republic. This year we’ll see 11 coveted WSOP bracelets up for grabs, a €100,000 Diamond High Roller No’Limit Hold’em Event, and of course the hotly-anticipated €10,350 No Limit Hold’em Main Event. With all to play for, it’s tricky to predict who might win big but today we’re considering the Spanish contingent.

Who are the country’s best players, and who should we be keeping a particular eye on?

Adrián Mateos

Born and raised in the Spanish capital, Adrián Mateos is a serious force to be reckoned with. Back in 2013, at just 19 years old, Mateos won the World Series of Poker Europe Main Event and instantly became a millionaire.

More victories came fast for the wunderkind. He took home €103,000 the same year on the Estrellas Poker Tour in Madrid, and in 2015 he became the very first Spanish European Poker Tour (EPT) champion when he secured victory in the Grand Final in Monte Carlo, winning €1,082,000. As of the start of 2019, Mateos’ total live tournament winnings are more than $17 million…and we have no doubt he is looking to push that up in the upcoming tournament.

Carlos Mortensen

Although born in Ecuador, Mortensen moved to Madrid when he was 15 and that’s where his love of poker flourished. He has a reputation for his bluffing tactics, loose play and the weird and wonderful ways he stacks his chips! On top of that, Mortensen is one of the greatest poker players of all time.

Career highlights include winning $1.5 million in the 2001 WSOP Main Event, securing his second bracelet at WSOP in 2003 in the $5,000 Limit Hold’em event, and passing Daniel Negreanu on the all-time World Poker Tour money list. His total earnings are somewhere around $12 million. While some might say his best poker playing days are behind him, perhaps he’ll fancy trying his luck in the Czech Republic this year?

Sergio Aido

Back in April, Spanish high roller Sergio Aido won the €100,000 Super High Roller event at the 2019 PokerStars and Monte-Carlo Casino EPT.

That night, he defeated 52 other players, including fellow Spaniard Jesús Cortez, to seize the first-place prize of €1,589,190…small change really, given he has clocked up more than $8.7 million in career tournament earnings. Definitely one to keep an eye out for in WSOPE, especially as he seems to have his eye in.

Jesús Cortez

Hailing from Zaragoza in north eastern Spain, Cortez is another Spanish force to be reckoned with. And, given he was defeated by Aido earlier this year, no doubt he is more fired up than ever to defeat his nemesis this time round. His biggest live cash to date is an impressive $1,279,000 and his all-time live earnings are $3,432,212.

It’s clear Spain has some serious talent on the poker scene, but who will win big at this year’s WSOPE? We can’t wait to find out.