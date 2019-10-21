SWEET 16 fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent completed his THIRD consecutive Saturday 16-1 tip – when Escobar won the Balmoral Handicap on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on October 19.

16-1 shot Gulliver landed the Coral Sprint at York on October 12 – selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips – part of a 589-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips accumulator.

Dutch Treat selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips returned to the winner’s enclosure on October 5 at Newmarket at 16-1 – part of a fromthehorsesmouth.tips 229-1 treble.

