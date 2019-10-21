AECC Torrevieja weighing in

Caroline Richardson and the ladies of the “Weigh-in Slimming Class” based at Restaurante Casa Mia in El Chaparral, Torrevieja donated more much-appreciated funds to AECC again in October.

A coffee morning with raffle and cakes brought in an amazing €1739 to make the total raised to over €10,000 in the 8 years since they started. Another member on her own, Jackie McGee, raised an additional €580 by walking a minimum of 10,000 steps daily for a whole month.

Hospital volunteer Ann Bissett accepted the money from Caroline and the ladies of the group on behalf of AECC, thanked all the ladies present for their generosity and hard work and reminded them that AECC is always available to help and support cancer sufferers if needed.