The Leader Newspaper Edition 787

A wonderful day in Benidorm on Friday for the 2019 launch of the RBL Poppy Appeal. Watched by many hundreds of holidaymakers, local residents and supporters, the launch was carried out by the mayor of Benidorm, Tony Perez, together with the District Chairman Don Cubbon.

We also feature this week the community Bahia Bella between Los Alcazares and Cartagena, a community that seems to have been forgotten following the recent Gota Fria.

There is a feature on the Albatera Concentration Camp and news of last weeks’s visit by the mayor of Orihuela to Brussels where he was seeking additional support to aid with the city recovery.