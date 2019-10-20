RAFA GOMEZ PENALTY LIFTS THADER SPIRITS

CD THADER ROJALES – 1 VILLAJOYOSA – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

When you consider that before Sunday’s match, 2nd placed Villajoyosa had not lost a game, whilst Thader had not gained a point at home this season, then you would have got long odds on Thader reversing the trend. But that would not have taken into account the great fighting spirit that this Thader side possess. Not surprisingly, it once again took Thader 45 minutes before they woke up and smelt the coffee!

The visitors almost took the lead on 10 mins, Adria’s goal bound effort was brilliantly saved by restored keeper Sergio. A well worked move, resulted in Antonio thundering a shot which rattled Thader’s crossbar. A rare excursion into Villajoyosa’s half ended with Dani shooting into the side netting, when really he should have done better. Antonio once again seized upon a defensive error, forcing another important save from Sergio on 38 mins.

Early in the 2nd half, Thader were awarded a penalty for hand ball, which Rafa Gomez coolly dispatched. Thader were now in the ascendancy, Rafa G forcing a good save to deny him a brace. From a Villajoyosa corner, the ball was bundled into the net, but fortunately for the boys in blue and white stripes, a goal was ruled out for an infringement.

It was only Sergio, who at this stage was denying the visitors grabbing an equalizer they probably deserved, as another goal bound effort was tipped over the bar. Tempers were becoming frayed on both sides, resulting in a number of bookings. Thankfully Thader held out for a hard fought victory, which lifts them into mid table, well away from the Preferente division relegation zone.

On Sunday 27 October, ko 1130, Thader make the short journey to Almoradi, for a local derby which should make good viewing. Can Thader make it 2 wins on the bounce for the first time this season? All Rojales fans will certainly hope so.