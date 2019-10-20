On Saturday the Provincial team were guests of San Luis.

The Provincial matches are always played as ladies or mens fours. With 3 teams of each being played.

There were some close matches but the Provincial came out with 4 wins to San Luis 2, shots 114-83.

San Luis 2 winning teams were William Holtham, Steve Rossiter, Bill Webb & Neil Morrison and Shirley Verity, Ann Holland, Pam Lockett & Jo Pering.

Winning teams for the Provincial were Terry Morgan, Mike Cox, Charlie Watkins & Gary Thorpe, Allan Patterson, Hayden Simkiss, Mike Edwards & Fred Roberts, Sheila Cox, Lin Watkins, Pearl Houghton & Suzi Cooper, Mel Highland, Marjorie Parnham, Florence Edwards & Carol Thorpe.

Following the match both teams retired to the restaurant for a lovely meal & thanks go to Kevin & his staff.

The next Provincial match is 16th November for our annual match at Calpe.