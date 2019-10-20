Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 14.10.19

Monday saw us compete in round one (of three) to determine our winner of this year’s Stableford championship. With individual prizes also available on each day, it will be the player with the highest total number of points at the end of the week that will receive the ‘Major’ trophy.

Graham Murray got off to a great start winning with 38 points. John Shervell, with 35 just edged out Ron Phipps on countback to take second place. That dark horse, Mike Chapman, is also still in the frame having scored 34 points. Two ‘2’s today. One for Bryan Neal with the other going to Richard Connock.

Wednesday and it was round two of Stableford week. Graham Murray managed to stay in contention having come in 5th with 33 points. Our winner on the day, with 41 points, was Nick Lee. Unfortunately for Nick, he had missed out on Monday’s round so will not be picking up the ‘Major’ this year! Paul Brown beat Yvonne Phipps on countback to take second with 36. There were an incredible seven ‘2’s today! Far too many to mention although Richard Connock (yet again) got two of them.

Friday and it was ‘Seconds out. Third and final round.’ Our winner on the day, making a very rare public appearance, was Peter Radcliffe with 42 points. Trevor Pullyblank took second spot from Paul Brown on countback with 34. Ron Luffman cleaned up today as he was the only player to score a ‘2’.

So, to the moment you’ve all been waiting for! Graham Murray took 4th place today with 33 points which was enough to see him crowned champion for the week with a total points tally of 104 points. Well done Graham! Second overall, after today’s great performance, was Peter Radcliffe with 98 and Richard Connock came in 3rd with 96 points.

Por ultimo, in the words of Don Adams, ‘I had a wonderful experience on the golf course today. I had a hole in nothing. Missed the ball and sank the divot.’

Pues, hasta la semana que viene