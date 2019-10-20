GLENYS WINS MONTGO’S HANNAH MARSDEN TROPHY

Today 18th October Montgo played a Stableford Competition for the Hannah Marsden Trophy sponsored by Bob Marsden.

Our winner was Gleny´s Cuming with an excellent 42 points, 2nd was Franz Budnik with 40 points, 3rd was Richard Fox with 38 points and 4th place went to George Braddick with 37 points.

The nearest the pins were won by Susanne Duner on the 3rd, Neil Cuming on the 16th Ilona Mathieu on the 5th There were 3 twos won by Franz Budnik, Sally Cottrell & Neil Cuming who each received a coveted Montgo Ball. We also had 2 card draws for other prizes and these were won by Stella Fox & Ian Bonser.

This is the last time that Montgo will play for this trophy as Bob will be retiring from golf and Montgo. As many of you will know Bob has for many years has had health problems and he feels that this is the right time for him retire. Bob will be presenting the trophy to the young lady after which it is named later in the year. Montgo wish Bob all the very best for the future.

Our next competition is a Stableford sponsored by Peter Twine