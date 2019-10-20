Euronics Darts League week 4 – 17 Oct 19

By Paul Durrant

As you would expect El Capitan lead the 180 table with a total of four to date, Arold and Eddie Klimonis, Ginge Lewis and Shane Denness scoring maxi’s.

Tipsy Toad Toppers, Graham Solomon and Paul Miller have one apiece as does Lee Walters of Las Rosas and Phil Husband of the Lads. A modest 120 checkout currently leads the high finish slot courtesy of John Walker, but l would expect that to be bettered to around 160, which is the highest out not using the centre. Anything higher is just that little more difficult where the bull is necessary.

RESULTS AND LEAGUE TABLES

C.C.’s made it three straight wins with a convincing 8 – 4 scoreline over the visiting ” Chicks” of Chemies. ln fact both points were in the bag for the ” Flyers ” after taking the first seven legs.

Gail Murray 100, 121, D6, and the Pattisons, Richard 121, and Christine D3, doing most of the damage in the opening six legs.

Richard Pattison 100 and D18 earned the hosts victory, Cameron Nesbitt 100, D6, making it eight. The travelling ” Chicks ” redeemed themselves somewhat in the singles, taking four of the six available, via Nikki Dean D8, Hennie Oortwyn 108, D10, Winnie McKay, 134, D4 and Sue Collins D7. Richard Pattison and Nikki Dean, deservedly earned MOTM accolades.

Not unsurprisingly the ” Chicks ” voted Nesbitt’s half time chicken curry flavour of the month with 5 stars.

Hub Hyenas scraped a last leg victory in a closely fought match against visitors Trinity Pirates. Hyenas found themselves 1 – 2 down after the triples, Paul Cripwell gaining both Pirates doubles, Cyril Harrison opening Hyenas account in the first.

Sid Cross, Yvonne Rouffignac and Ron Chadwick contributing tons. No more legs for the Pirates in the pairs as Simon Williams D10, D4, Harrison D8, Bob Taylor S20, D16 and Paul Durrant D4,D10, made the score a comfortable 4 – 2 lead at half time. Cross, chosen as first single, promptly dumped Alex Nikolov 0 – 2 both on D20, plus three tons, earning himself the MOTM in the process. Williams D20, D7, regained the two leg advantage only for Chadwick to reduce the lead once again.

Durrant and Cripwell faced each other in the 10th in what was to be a real ” ding dong “. Multiple tons from both and swift finishing resulted in a narrow 2 -1 outcome for Durrant in what was to be the best match of the night and a Hub point. Veteran Ray Hayes figured next, needing a victory to keep his side in the game.

His opponent Harrison, couldn’t quite match the scoring power of Hayes 3 x 100 and clinical single dart finishing of D8 and D16. 6 – 5 the scoreline, Taylor to face Rouffignac. The Pirate gave a good account of herself to include 125, 100, but Taylor knew the points were at stake, raising his game to close out on D16 for a narrow victory.

El Capitan continued their winning ways entertaining the Legends from High Life. The table toppers however, went 1 – 2 down after the opening triples, before taking all three pairs, John Walker finishing the required 601 on a nice 120 out, in the first.

Seven singles went the way of the hosts, Ginge Lewis ensuring both points in the tenth leg. Les Adams was the only Legends singles victor. Nigel Justice and Les Adams were voted MOTM.

Mario Garcia was in fine form for the Bullies of Las Rosas scoring an impressive 4×100,1×140, earning him the MOTM award. Jerry Gledhill wasn’t far behind with 2×100, 121, and 2×140. Opponents Ale House Lads lost the match in my opinion by failing to take one pair, their sharing of the singles and edging of the triples, cost them at least a point. Alan Havelock won three of the Lads five legs, winning his singles with a 125, 140, D20 and D16 for a deserved MOTM.

Milos made the journey to High Life worthwhile by nudging out the Hi Ho’s 5 – 7. Charles Pritchett once again earning MOTM for the hosts, Steve Formby for Milos. Pritchett’s 2×100, 120, 122, 140 and D8, D13, disappointingly failing to gain any spoils, despite an early triples lead of 2 – 1.The pairs went the opposite way Pritchett hitting D13 to level at three apiece.

Bob Deamer managed the all important double for overall victory for Milos, Kieran Fletcher finding D5 in the final leg for Hi Ho’s fifth.

A lovely bunch of Loungers welcomed the crutch-wielding Tiaras but then gave them a dam good drubbing. The wee beasties amassed 14 tun plus scores, double the total the ladies achieved this week. As usual, a lot of the games went to a 3rd leg decider but the ladies were flagging by the end of the long night, having helped out with a bit of the chalking to encourage reciprocation on the return fixture.

Well done to Billy Dolling and Lesley Eagles for the their MOTMs. Billy gaining it for 3 game points and Lesley for her stupendous effort in her singles win against Mike Teirney. Well done to Lisa Ivill for hopping back and forth the to the ockey in her Triples and Pairs games, ably supported by her captain.

Anonymous true story. The husband of a well known Euronics league couple, pinned a map of the world to their garage dartboard and invited his better half to throw an arrow and wherever it landed they would holiday there to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, the outcome was two weeks at home as she managed to miss the board, but hit the skirting board instead.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT – KARL MALLINSON

Ale House host Karl Mallinson falls under this weeks ” Spotlight “, seen here serving a delicious ” Coors “. The true blue scouser, don’t mention the ” Reds “, has supported his beloved Everton for all of his 39 years.

Having occupied the bar for the past 7 years, the Liverpudlian undertook a recent expensive refurbishment to make it one of the most popular venues on Villa Martin Plaza.

The tastefully refurbished Ale House now hosts two Thursday evening dart teams the ” Lads ” and the ” Chicks ” plus a popular golf society.

Karl shares his life with wife Lisa and four year old Frankie. A pretty useful player himself and like many others is disappointed at the retirement of Phil ” The Power “, but nevertheless admires the achievements of Dutchman Michael van Gerwen regularly on one of his numerous wide screen t.v’s.