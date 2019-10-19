By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

MARKET Rasen’s National Hunt meeting on Saturday gets under starters orders at 2pm, with the going good to soft-soft in places.

Alan King saddles Hotter Than Hell (2.00) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection. Eagle Hill (2.35) ridden by David England is fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection.

Wicked Willy (3.10) trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection. Rogue Vif (3.45) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection.

Sam Twiston-Davies rides Who Shot Who (4.20) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection. Dallas Cowboy (4.55) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection. Don’t Go Gentle (5.30) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection.

STRATFORD where the going is good to soft-soft in places gets underway at 1.45. David Bass is up on Happygolucky (1.45) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection.

Highland Bobby (2.20) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection. Skeaping (2.55) a winner last time out, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to follow up.

Nick Schofield is up on Native Robin (3.30) in the William Hill Handicap, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Keith Dalgleish saddles Never Be Enough (4.05) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Hurricane Rita (4.35) and Superefficient (5.10) trained by Dan Skelton, are selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

The post Hotter Than Hell to burn hole in bookies satchels appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.