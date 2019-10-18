Monte aim to bounce back

By Andrew Atkinson – Chief Sports Editor

CD Montesinos odds of returning to the Valencia 1st Regional shortened following a win at Formentera in midweek.

Under the helm of coach Jesus Santander the Los Montesinos based club, relegated last season, remain firmly amongst promotion contenders.

CD Montesinos v CD Dolores, Sporting Guardamar v Formentera CF, CF Torrevieja v Daya Nuevo, and Sporting Albatera v Bigastro CF Sunday’s reports round-up will be on the live online Leader editions.

*CD Montesinos – promotion to the 1st Regional beckons.