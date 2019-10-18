Darwinian Gardeners – Humanists of Murcia

The Darwinian Gardeners met at Cat’s bar on October 5th for a talk with ‘slides’ on Beth Chatto’s Gravel Garden in Colchester. This garden was started in 1991 as an experiment in the driest part of England, where drought resistant plants were planted and never watered. The ideas she had are easily transportable to our situation in Murcia, where the amount of rainfall is similar.

Following the talk, we had a competition to find the best photo of a flower taken in our garden. This was won by Deryck Davison with his picture of a passion flower.

Lunch was held at the Restaurante Siena, where, as usual we had an excellent meal.

The gardening club meets monthly during the winter. If you would like to join, please contact Annie at darwiniangardeners@gmail.com

