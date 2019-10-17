Medical negligence: When hospitals get it wrong

Hospitals aren’t typically places you want to end up – they exist for when things aren’t right. This means that you’ll typically be in a vulnerable state when you visit. And if your treatment there isn’t up to standard, you could find yourself in an even worse position.

Hospital negligence is the kind of experience no one wants to go through. And when it does happen, there can be huge consequences.

What is hospital negligence?

Hospitals are large organisations. When you visit one, there are many points of contact with healthcare professionals, especially if you’re admitted through an A&E visit. This serves to increase the chances of a mistake being made somewhere.

These risks can increase if you are in the hospital with a complex medical issue, making it more challenging for those treating you.

Among some of the more common examples of hospital negligence are:

Surgical errors

Medication errors

Anaesthetic problems

Misdiagnosis

Delayed diagnosis

Blood transfusion errors

Hospital infections, including MRSA

Birth injuries

How could this negligence affect you?

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the only effects this sort of negligence could have on you would be physical. After all, if you’re being treated for a medical problem and something goes wrong, this condition could be worsened. You might also find that you begin to suffer from another problem entirely, such as an infection.

But the toll this takes on you physically can also have a significant mental and emotional impact. If you were already feeling anxious about seeking medical treatment, you might find that this is made worse after suffering from clinical negligence. If you did not suffer from any sort of anxiety about medical treatment, you might find that you do.

Financial costs are also often incurred after an incident of medical negligence. This could be through having to pay for treatment for both your initial medical issue and the resulting problems. It could also come from a loss of earnings if you’re left unable to work. There is even a chance that you may lose your job.

If you’re left in pain as a result of the negligence you suffered, it may then be difficult for you to continue in lifestyle you’re used to. You may venture out less and end up isolated, suffering alone.

What to do when hospital negligence affects you

When you’ve been affected by hospital negligence – or clinical negligence of any kind – you may feel like you have to face what happened alone. However, this isn’t the case.

You can help yourself by contacting a specialist lawyer who will be able to advise you on your case and help you through any potential legal action.

By pursuing a legal claim against those responsible, you will help to highlight what went wrong in the first place. This could then help the hospital address the problem, which could then help to prevent it happening again to another innocent patient.