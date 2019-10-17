History of Conquistador

The Spanish Conquistadors were the knights and soldiers of the Spanish and Portuguese Empire, who travelled around the world to explore and exploit different cultures, communities and empires. During the Age of Discovery, they went to Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, to expand their territory and open trade routes. They were very successful during the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries, when they colonized a large part of the world.

In essence, the conquistadors were professional warriors. One of the foremost conquistadors was Hernán Cortés, who in 1519 sailed from Cuba 600 men to the mainland in Mexico, where he got to know the powerful Aztec Empire. Millions of people lived in the area, among which there were thousands of warriors. With his cunning intellect and manipulative strategies, he used the conflicts within the Empire to turn the people against each other, to conquer the Aztecs.

Conquestador Casino UK

Today we can explore the world of casino with the power of the Conquestador at the new Online casino UK, founded by the Malta-based company Mobile Incorporated Limited in 2018. The casino is safe and regulated, fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. In their own way, they intend to conquer the casino world online by offering new players a welcome bonus of up to £1650 and 200 free spins.

With a conquestador login players get access to a large selection of slot games, table games and a live casino powered by leading game providers like Evolution Gaming. The casino offers games from NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin, Yggdrasil Gaming, and more. In this article we will take a closer look at the different sections of the website.

Get started at

To get started the first step is to register an account, with a conquestador login and password. An initial deposit of £20 or more activates 200 freespins in Book of the Dead – for ten days the player is rewarded with 20 free spins in this popular slot game, and the winnings come with a wagering requirement of 30x.

Great Bonuses – Conquestador Casino

Let’s take a closer look at the bonuses and promotions available at the casino, as this is what tends to be of great interest to new players that are looking for a conquestador bonus code. The first deposit at the casino comes with a 200% bonus up to £50, or a 100% bonus all the way up to £200. The 200% match is available for deposits starting at £50, and the 100% bonus requires a minimum deposit of £100.

The second deposit bonus consists of 100% bonus for players that deposit at least £40, and it can give up to £250. Deposit bonus number three gives a matching of 50% up to £300 for players that deposit £50 or more. The fourth and the fifth deposit bonus give 25% extra up to £450.

All deposit bonus funds have a wagering requirement (they vary from bonus to bonus), but they all need to be wagered to completion within 72 hours. So, make sure to activate a bonus when you have some time at your disposal. No conquestador bonus code is required.

Conquestador Mobile

If you want to play with your mobile device the site has been optimized for mobile play, so all you need to do is login to the site on your mobile browser. It is very easy to use as there is no need to download any apps. Get started easily and enjoy the same level of security as when you play on your desktop.

All common mobile devices are supported on the website. This includes iPhones, Android, iPad, Windows phones, and more. The great thing about playing with the smartphone is that we can enjoy our favourite games anytime, anywhere. These days all new casino games have 100% mobile support, so there is a lot to choose from as well.

Lots of Slots

In a Conquestador casino review it is important to look at the slot games available, how they are organized and what game providers are presented at the casino. The casino offers slots from Microgaming, Playson, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Red Tiger, Yggdrasil Gaming, Quickspin, and more. This casino offers players the opportunity to sort the games according to provider or volatility (more wins, medium wins and bigger wins).

Some of the most popular slot games at the casino right now is Bonanza Mega Ways, Mayan Princess, Pirates’ Plenty Battle for Gold, Golden Legend and Hotline. In the jackpot section some huge pots are available with progressive slots like Mega Moolah, Ozwin’s Jackpots, Mega Moolah Isis and Treasure Nile.

Players that appreciate NetEnt slots have lots to choose from as well, with world hits like Lost Relics, Berry Burst Max, Jumanji, Planet of the Apes, Flowers Christmas Edition and Reel Steal. Lots of games from Microgaming are available too, including Secret Romance, Golden Tides, Deco Diamonds and Boom Pirates. Like other casino sites, they also offer Baccarat, Blackjack and Roulette, where you also find lucky winners.

Conquestador Casino – Payments Methods

All common and secure payment methods are offered. The accept Visa, Skrill, Neteller, paysafecard, Trustly, MasterCard and also Pay by Mobile. Minimum for Visa and MasterCard payments is £10, and mobile payments start from £30. PayPal is not accepted. The casino does not charge anything for real money deposits, but the different payment services might, so that should be looked into before deposit is made.

Both deposits and withdrawals are protected by SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) for security reasons. It is a standard security technology for establishing that encrypts the data that is transferred between a server and a client, resulting in safe transactions. For any questions the casino offers support via live chat, free of charge.

Advantages of the casino

To round off this conquestador casino review, the many advantages of this casino can be summarized as secure, licensed, large game selection and great welcome offer. We can recommend the British players to register a new account to take advantage of the current promotions available. The extent of the welcome bonus as well as the wide variety of casino games available, makes it pretty clear that Conquestador is a generous casino that knows how to take good care of its loyal customers. Other reviews will confirm that as well.

The casino section offers hundreds of pokies from NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin, Yggdrasil Gaming, etc, and in the live casino players can enjoy top quality live casino games from the Swedish provider Evolution Gaming. They are known for their professional and entertaining casino tables and royal payouts, so it is definitely worth checking out. Since the site is operating with a British gaming license it is safe to say that it is a legal, legitimate and safe place to play top rated games from leading providers.