The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are currently two draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are usually made available online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for the latest draw are:

7, 14, 17, 23, 30, 45, Bonus 21*

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results were:

9, 17, 28, 29, 33, 44, Bonus 4*

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results were:

11, 16, 28, 31, 33, 42, Bonus 47*

The winning raffle number is:

1565

The next draw will take place on Saturday, 19 October 2019. The next jackpot is € 5 million.

The post Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 16 October 2019 appeared first on Lottery News and Results.