Further aid secured for Vega Baja

President of the Generalitat announces 5.8m euros aid in wake of Gota Fria to Vega Baja regions and Vall d’Albaida

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

THE President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has announced 5.8m euros funding in the wake of the devastation the Gota Fria, brought to the Vega Baja regions in September.

“Both in the area of the Vega Baja region and in the Vall d’Albaida, where this climatic circumstance occurred, there have been significant losses at an economic level.

“With this extraordinary plan we want to address the situation of those who, in the first instance, more are suffering this situation from the economic point of view”, said the President, in relation to those who lost their jobs, due to the Gota Fria devastation.

A 5.8m euros ’employment plan’ will be made for Municipalities – directly affected by damage caused by the storms – the biggest in 150 years.

The announcement was made by the Head of the Consell, with one of the aspects included in the Consell Agreement of September 20, of aid measures to the municipalities affected by the DANA.

The latest announcement of funding is in addition to the initiatives already taken by the Consell, with colossal damage by the Gota Fria, in the regions of La Vega Baja and Vall d’Albaida.

It is being considered that the plan will help Municipalities, to continue the work of restoration, reconstruction and implementation and normalization of cities and towns.