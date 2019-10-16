EURO BRONZE FOR MOJAQUERO ATHLETE

MOJAQUERO ATHLETE PEDRO VALDIVIA WINS BRONZE MEDAL IN EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

The Mojaquero athlete, Pedro Valdivia, recently won a bronze medal at the XXI European Athletics Master 50 Championship in Venice, an event organized by the International Athletics Federation.

Pedro was part of the Spanish national athletics team, running the half marathon and, his third place brought this well-deserved medal to an athlete who has both lived and trained in Mojácar since 2006.

His forte is the marathon and half marathon which demand a whopping 42 or 21 kms and, he has travelled half the world to take part in the best events. For each competition, he puts in more than 1,000 kms in training, so if the all the distances he has ran during preparation and racing were added together, they could easily have taken him round the world. Also, it is certainly not the first time he has stepped up onto the podium and, his excellent record places him among the top athletes in his category.

This athlete can often be spotted along by Mojácar’s beach, as well as around the Sierra de Cabrera and other local roads and paths where he runs infinite kilometres, always fully focused. His training has to be adapted to the next challenge ahead, under the guidance of his coach and, Pedro is first to highlight Mojácar’s diversity for an athlete with its different types of terrain. It presents a magnificent outdoor circuit to many runners in a wonderful environment, suitable for any standard, from amateur to the professional elite.

Pedro was born in Almeria but has chosen Mojácar as a place to live that is also ideal for his sporting passion and, he always encourages everyone to discover the pleasure of running in the town.

Coming up on his agenda are the challenges of the Águilas half marathon followed by that of Mojácar, before preparing for his most important forthcoming event, the Seville Marathon.