Dettoris ‘girl’ Enable set for tilt at 2020 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

FRANKIE Dettori has revealed his ‘girl’ Enable is set for another tilt at the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2020.

“My girl is staying in training for next year. I can’t wait. Come on Enable,” said Italian star jockey Dettori.

Enable’s owner Khalid Abdullah said the wonderhorse will remain in training as a six-year-old in 2020.

Enable, trained by John Gosden, who won the Oaks in 2017, was successful in landing King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes victories.

After odds on 1-2 shot Enable finishing second in the Arc in 2019, bidding for an third victory, it was unknown as to whether retirement beckoned.

Enable, who has come out of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in good shape, will not race again this year.

However, Abdullah’s racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said Enable’s racing schedule will be determined by her wellbeing – and the 2020 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe remains a target.

Gosden reports Enable has been in good order, following the Arc huge disappointment.

Enable’s ante post odds of 16-1 for the 2020 Arc were slashed to as short as 5-1, following the news.

Enable, who made a winning debut at Newcastle in 2016, went on to lose one race, sandwiched between a 12 race victory extravaganza, prior to the 2019 Arc defeat.

Enable was successful in landing the 2017 Oaks and Irish Oaks, a King George, the Yorkshire Oaks, going on to win a first Arc at Chantilly.

Enable won a second Arc in 2018, making history when winning the Breeders’ Cup. Big wins in the 2019 Eclipse, King George, and Yorkshire Oaks followed.

Enable’s news to remain on Flat racing’s calendar is a massive boost to the sport.

