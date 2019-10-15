Alicante province puts on more residency appointments for UK nationals

As of today, British nationals in the Alicante province wishing to apply for residency can take advantage of new appointments made available in the central foreigners office in Alicante.

These appointments are only for British nationals who live in the province of Alicante who want to apply for their green residency certificate (Certificado de Registro de Ciudadano de la Unión) before the UK leaves the European Union.

These residency appointments will be processed under normal EU rules, which means that applicants have to bring along their padron, the correct application form and proof the correct fee has been paid. Applicants also have to bring proof of income and healthcare cover in Spain. For more information on supporting documents needed please visit gov.uk/livinginspain.

To make an appointment, UK nationals should visit the appointment booking website here: https://sede.administracionespublicas.gob.es/icpplus/index.html, then select the province “Alicante” and in the drop down menu, select “POLICIA – CERTIFICADOS UE (EXCLUSIVAMENTE PARA REINO UNIDO)” and follow the steps to confirm your appointment time.

Advice for UK nationals can be found at gov.uk/livinginspain.