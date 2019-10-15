7 Genuine Ways to Make Money Online and Create a Long-Lasting Passive Income Stream

If you are looking to make money online and earn some fast cash, or if you are searching for a long-term, more sustainable passive or residual income-producing system, the internet is most likely the first place that you will begin.

There are many ways to make money online by internet marketing today and the truth is that it isn’t really that difficult. Making money online and creating a long-term passive income from internet marketing is very possible but it does require some discipline.

There are various paths you can take in order to make money and create a nice tidy profit. Some of these paths are long and some of them are short. All of them, however, require hard work and dedication.

Making money online can be fraught with avoidable pitfalls which is why you need to adjust your mindset in order to benefit from huge success. To generate a full-time income and have a little bit left over, you should focus your efforts on passive income and residual income and not just on active income. Active income is important. It will help you survive but it will not give you abundance. It will only give you scarcity. In order to have abundance you should concentrate on increasing your amount of passive income. That way you will thrive and prosper.

Time is finite and for that reason passive income should make up a large part of your work. When you earn passive income, you do the work one time and get paid repeatedly. When you earn active income, you sell your time. If you invest your time wisely at the front-end you will most definitely reap the rewards and benefits on the back-end. Sometimes you just have to put in a bit of sweat equity. You might not get paid today, but if you invest wisely to ensure that you are even making money on slow business days, you will get paid some time down the road. And you will continue receiving pay cheques from your passive income activities.

There are many different ways to generate residual income and passive income on the internet. First, you will usually need your own website or blog. Secondly you will need to generate traffic and develop your audience. Build your list and encourage your visitors to return. There is no guarantee that it will be easy, but if you put in the effort it will be worth it.

So, without further ado, here are 7 genuine ways that you can make money online and create yourself a long-lasting passive income stream.

1.) Sign up to the App Economy

Depending on where you reside, you can sign up to various apps such as BlaBlaCar (the leading carpooling app in the world) which allows you to “go literally anywhere” from anywhere and offers access to millions of journeys. Other alternatives to BlaBlaCar include Uber or Lyft or one of their other competitors which make it easy for you to earn a little bit of extra cash on the side of your full time employment.

You can also make money online by signing up to apps such as Swagbucks or Inbox Dollars. Swagbucks allows you to shop online, watch videos online, surf the web, and answer surveys from the comfort of the armchair in your home. Swagbucks gives you the possibility to earn both cash back and gift vouchers for your hard work! Inbox Dollars works on a similar concept. With Inbox Dollars you can earn money online by watching TV, surfing the web, and completing online surveys. Again, as with other similar apps, you can earn gift vouchers for all your hard efforts!

2.) Sign up to existing websites and offer your services

If you have a particular skill which you can offer, you have the possibility to sign up to various websites and become a part of their community. As part of their community you will be able to offer your services. Examples of such websites include Fiverr. Fiverr was established in 2010 by Israeli entrepreneurs, Shal Wininger and Micha Kaufam. After signing up to Fiverr you can offer what the community lingo calls “gigs”. These so-called “gigs” can be offers of your services for as little as $5 but you can also get get paid far more for upgrades, add-ons, and services which require a unique set of skills.

Other websites which you can sign up to for making money include Craigslist, Upwork, Cafe Press, Flippa, Shuttlestock, and iStockPhoto. By signing up to these websites you can generate both active income and passive income.

3.) Register for Affiliate Marketing and Sell Stuff Online

Another way to earn money online by internet marketing is to register yourself with various Affiliate Marketing networks and platforms and sell their products online by leveraging value from your traffic.

One such product which you can sell online is lottery tickets. Imagine, hundreds of thousands of players take part in global lotteries each week and you just need to earn a small percentage of the revenue generated by the global lottery ticket sales market. How do you do this? Well, an easy way to generate extra income through lottery ticket sales is to register as an affiliate with Lottery Partner. Lottery Partner is an official lotto agent affiliate program. Lottery Partner offers high commission rates on most global lotteries including the Euromillions, US Powerball Lottery, Mega Millions Lottery, El Gordo Lottery, and many more. It also offers detailed statistics, instant commission accrual, unique API possibilities, and a low payout threshold.

You may also consider selling as an affiliate through other networks such as Commission Junction, Clickbank, or one of the many other affiliate networks which exist out there in cyberworld.

4.) Sell your own stuff and make money online

If you are ready to enter the e-commerce market, you could look at the opportunity of selling your own stuff in order to make money online. In order to do this you will need to register a domain, configure a hosting account, and set up a website. You should also set up a merchant account with a trusted company such as Stripe or PayPal. These merchant accounts will allow you to make payments to suppliers and receive money online from customers. Once you have set up all these things, you will have to design the website, and start marketing your products and content. Create yourself a strong web presence by working hard on your search engine optimisation in order to generate organic traffic. Attract interested readers to your site by sending out emails or by setting up Facebook advertising and other social media campaigns and direct them to a sales funnel where you will be able to capture, nuture, and turn your leads into sales and hard cash!

Consider promoting your products through established sites such as Amazon, ebay, or Shopify. Alternatively, you could go the extra mile and set up your own online store using Woocommerce on WordPress and then just sit back whilst the cash rolls in!

5.) Set up your own blog and sell advertising space

If you’re serious about making money online blogging is one of the easiest and most sustainable passive and residual income sources. Assuming the blog is set up correctly and it has sufficient interesting content about a niche topic with a strong and engaged audience, it is possible to generate a tremendous amount of residual and passive income from a blog.

Initially, starting a blog can take quite a bit of hard work and effort, but the more you understand, the easier it becomes to create the content for a successful blog which generates plenty of traffic. Through your blog, you can easily sell things like mini-email courses, training and consultancy and e-books. In addition, you can sign your blog up to various advertising networks. The most well-known of these is arguably Google Adsense, but there are may others which will allow you to monetise your traffic and make money online.

6.) Run online training courses and Webinars

One of the best ways to make an exorbitant amount of money online is through Webinars. In order to run your Webinar you will need a subject to talk about. Preferably you will be an expert in that particular field! Then you will need to create and nuture your audience so that they join you and listen to what you have to say. One of the best ways to create your audience is to set up your niche website and post plenty of informative content. You can promote the posts through a Facebook Group or a Facebook Page or you can set up plugins such as Onesignal on your website which uses Push Notifications to make your audience aware of new content as it is published. There are many platforms which you can use to host your Webinar such as GoToWebinar or even Youtube Live.

7.) Fire valuable content out to an e-mail list

The seventh way to make money online is to realise that when push comes to shove, it’s all in the list!

To be successful in online marketing it is highly advisable that you look into e-mail marketing. In order to run a successful e-mail campaign, setup email software and create a lead magnet or effective landing pages that you can use in your sales funnel. Then, dedicate time to build up that list which you can reuse time and time again. It is often said that you can expect to earn about $1 per subscriber per month but that is probably a little far fetched! It is unlikely that if you have a list of 10,000 subscribers, you will earn $10,000 per month, but be rest assured the list has value and it will generate you some return. Deliver value to your subscribers and do not just pitch them on every email.

Think about your audience and what you can offer them. What do they need? How can you develop their interest? Treat them with respect and you will undoubtedly benefit for your time and patience.

Conclusion

Whatever method you choose to make money online, you’ll need to invest significant sweat equity. However, within just a short period of time you can generate good returns. Remember, time is far more valuable than money and, therefore, it is highly recommended that you focus on creating passive income streams that will free up your time and enable you to resell the same information or product time and time again!

