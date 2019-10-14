San Luis / La Siesta Neighbourhood Watch announces new name

The well supported San Luis / La Siesta Neighbourhood Watch & Residents group has been renamed to Torrevieja West Neighbourhood Crime Watch & Residents Association.

Group chairman Doug Allen explains that as the group covers the wider areas of San Luis, La Siesta, El Chaparral and El Limonar the new name better represents all the areas covered.

There is a new logo for the group and the popular Facebook site is now called Torrevieja West Neighbourhood Watch. Monthly residents meetings will continue at Casa Ventura on the last Monday of each month at 4.30. Current memberships will continue and new members are welcome.