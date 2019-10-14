Russell’s dream job!

RUSSELL Moore has met a netful of football stars during a career as Commercial and GM at Tamworth FC, GM at Kidderminster and Commercial Manager at Lincoln City.

“My love of football began in the 60s, when my dad took me to watch an FA Cup tie between Tamworth FC and Torquay, aged 8.

“The unthinkable happened – Tamworth won 2-1. I got the bug for football,” Russell told me.

“As a boy my dad took me to watch Man United, at the time greats, including Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law played,” said Tamworth born Russell, who lives in Los Montesinos.

Former steel erector Russell entered football as a profession, when appointed Commercial Manager at Tamworth FC in 1999.

“My salary dropped by 50%, from earnings as a steel erector,” said Russell.

“It was strange, going from a fan on the terraces, wearing the scarf, to that of wearing a suit,” said Russell.

“I had fantastic years at Tamworth FC. Promoted to the Nationwide Conference. Gary Mills was appointed manager and transformed the club,” said Russell.

“Former Nottingham Forest player Gary was under Brian Clough, when they won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980,” said Russell.

“Tamworth FC reached the FA Trophy Final, played at Villa Park in 2003, against Burscough, managed by ex-Aston Villa star Sean Teal.

“Tamworth FC took 15,000 fans. Despite losing 2-1, it was one of the greatest days of my career,” said Russell, successful at each club as Commercial Manager, attracting major financial investment, something he’s very proud of.

“The FA Trophy Final was a very proud moment, shared with my wife Elaine and the pride of my life, daughters Dionne and Stacey,” said Russell.

Russell has met Sir Alex Ferguson, ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson, ex-Man United star Lee Sharpe, World Cup referee Howard Webb, ex-Forest, Manchester City and England star Trevor Francis, ex-WBA star Bob Taylor, and is good friends with Leicester City star Mark Albrighton.

Comedian Jim Davidson is also a friend: “Jim is a lovely bloke. He did a Charity evening at Lincoln City,” said Russell.

“Paul Merson played his last game at Tamworth FC – gave me his boots – I gave them to an Arsenal fan,” said Russell.

“Bob Taylor was also at Tamworth FC. What a guy – a top, top bloke,” said Russell.

“Gary Mills is my best friend in football,” said Russell, proprietor of ‘Tidy Gardens For You’, in Los Montesinos.

Russell, who met Paul Gascoigne in Quesada in the summer, said: “I had the dream job – and met all my heroes!”.

*Paul Gascoigne and Russell Moore in Quesada.