Quirónsalud will perform free mammography tests for the early detection of breast cancer

Quirónsalud Alicante and Torrevieja Hospitals have launched a breast cancer prevention campaign by conducting free mammography tests to mark the world breast cancer day to be held on 19 October. Early diagnosis of the disease through mammography screening reduces the mortality rate by 15% to 20%. Mammography screening will be done from 21 to 25 October for women aged 40 and over who have not had a mammogram in 2019.

Additionally, the Quirónsalud Torrevieja hospital centre is participating in the organisation of an information stand for the International Day against Breast Cancer, where we will offer advice on preventing this illness and the importance of early diagnosis. The forum will include the participation of members of the Asociación de Familiares y Enfermos de Cáncer de Torrevieja (AFECÁNCER, Spanish acronym for the Torrevieja Association of Cancer Patients and Family Members). In addition, in order to promote self-examination, Quirónsalud has created a guide, which will be printed and handed out at the stand.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the female population in Spain, making up 29% of all cancers; it is estimated that one out of every eight women will suffer breast cancer. The increase in cases is due to the aging of the population, since its highest incidence is in women over fifty, although the incidence in women under forty has risen by 10% in the last few years. The reason for this increase in cases may be due to lifestyle changes, a tendency to have less children, the increased age women have their first pregnancy, and a history of the disease in direct family members.

How to access the tests in each hospital centre:

The mammogram period will be October 21-25

Quirónsalud Alicante

Women interested to undergo the screening may request information at Quirónsalud Alicante Hospital from Friday, 18 October onwards from Monday to Friday. To book your appointment via phone, call 650 828 163 from 10 am to 2 pm, or send an email to info.alicante@quironsalud.es or visit the website http://www.quironsalud.es/alicante/es. Appointments are allocated until all slots assigned by the department are full through a medical prescription.

Quirónsalud Torrevieja

Women who are interested to undergo the screening at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital may request information from the hospital via phone, call 966 90 95 06 from 10 am to 2 pm, or send an email to prevencion.trv@quironsalud.es or visit the website http://www.quironsalud.es/torrevieja/es. Appointments are allocated until all slots assigned by the department are full through a medical prescription.