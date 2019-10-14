Presidents’ Day 2019 The Celts Club de Golf.

We had a magnificent turnout of 96 players for the annual Presidents’ tournament at La Serena. As usual we have to congratulate all those who worked to make the day such a success. It is hard to believe that less than a month ago La Serena was under a metre of water.

Bruno and his team excelled themselves in having the course and clubhouse almost back to normal. To Jean, Karolina and Paul thank you very much for all your fine endeavours. Wayne and his crew had the course in excellent condition in spite of the floods. To Gloria, Fina and the Vanessas, you always have a warm welcome for our members and this is much appreciated.

With the golf completed we then celebrated our Presidents’ dinner and dance at El Prado restaurant in San Miguel. The restaurant have to be thanked for looking after more than one hundred diners at almost the same time providing us with a sumptuous meal. It is no easy task and we know that when we arrive in the restaurant we can leave our members in the capable hands of Juan and his staff.

What can we say about our Jackie? She was her usual self, brilliant again. Alfredo, or should we call him Elvis, had members and guests enthralled with the Wonder of You. Camillus and his committee as usual had everything under control and members and guests alike simply turn up on the day and play their golf. Well done Cam, Philip and Terry. Denis our “tesero”, makes life so easy with his control of the accounts especially on such a hectic night, thank you.

Thanks to our captain Jim and his lovely wife Enid for their attendance. We had a number of guests from the federation and we would like to thank them for their support, Alfredo Martinez and Jose Luis Sanchez, muchos gracias. It is so nice to have compliments regarding the club, the venue and our Junta directive. Many guests approached me on the night to thank our junta directiva and to say that they had never attended the function before and how they had thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

We had members travelling from Elche to La Manga, we are so glad you enjoyed the evening and look forward to seeing you at the next one.

Down to the results. NTP’s Kenny McGeehan, Philip Mountford, Bill Currie, Savi Nayager and Richard McCann. Our guests prize went to Jose Luis Sanchez with 36, We had four categories, 1, Winner, Tommy Warren 36, Kenny McGeehan 34 and Bob Smith 34. 2, Gordon Montgomery 36, Billy Thompson, 36 and Richard McCann 36. 3, Holly Thompson 38, Bev Ellender 34 and Tony Edwards 33. 4, Tony Stafford 38, Tony Woodward 35 and Mark Knight 35.

Gross was won by Camillus Fitzpatrick 34. Runner-up Ian Howie 39 and the winner of the Presidents’ Prize for 2019 also with 39 Catherine Bennett. Well done to the winners and to all those who participated on the day and attended the evening meal.

Next week we celebrate the final match of the International League for 2019 at Font de Llop. The league continues to go from strength to strength and we are looking for teams to compete in the 2020 league.

Courses on the list for next year include, Villaitana, Alicante, Font de Llop and El Saler. All for the sum of 230 euro per team of 8 players, great value indeed.

If you want information on entering a team or joining The Celts send an email to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com.