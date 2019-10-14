England concede last minute equaliser against Spain at Pinatar Arena

Spain U17 (1) England U17 (1)

Celta de Vigo Miguel Rodríguez bagged a last minute goal to level the scores in Sunday’s Under 17 friendly with England at Pinatar Arena.

The visitors had taken the lead with a fine left footed shot from Celtics Karamoko Dembele midway through the first half, a goal that they really should have added to prior to the interval.

However hosts Spain improved following the break regularly putting England under pressure so the equaliser from Rodríguez was about what the match deserved.

Earlier in the week England had again shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw with Germany

ESPAÑA: Iturbe, Iranzo, Lucas, Casado, Salazar, Iglesias, Cámara, Nico Serrano, Corral, Novoa y Balde. También jugaron Adrián González, Juanola, Vázquez, Granado, Miguel Rodríguez, Javier Serrano, Sánchez, Alex Jiménez y Carlos Álvarez. Entrenador: David Gordo

INGLATERRA: Graczyck, Norris, Charlie Patiño, Egan Riley, Colwill, Dembele, Dobbin, Musiala, Diallo, Kenneh y Balagizi. También jugaron Baptiste, Ramsey, Morgan, Iling, Fish, Welch, Oyango, Young y Carney Chhukwuemeka. Entrenador: Kevin Bestsy.

GOLES: 0-1 Minuto 25 Karamoko Dembele. 1-1 Minuto 90 Miguel Rodríguez.

Rafael Sánchez López dirigió el partido.

Más de 500 espectadores en Pinatar Arena.