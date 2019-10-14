Daya’s defensive woes continue to cost them points

Daya Nueva 3 v. At Benejuzar 3

It was a nice controlled start from Daya, they were keeping the ball on the ground and knocking it about nicely but Jaimie in Daya’s goal had to be alert on six minutes when a snap shot came thundering in.

On ten minutes the home side conceded a free kick just outside their box but the visitors did not trouble Jaimie. It was an entertaining game with both sides playing some attractive football. On twenty minutes Benejuzar had a great effort well saved by Jaimie.

There was just a little complacency creeping into Daya’s game and they could well find themselves being punished for it. On thirty minutes punished they were when from a defensive error Rocamora put through his own goal !

Just four minutes later it was 2-0 when more blunders at the back let in the visitors for the easiest of goals. With the whistle about to go to end the half Daya put together a great attack that ended with their first shot of the game making it 2-1 at the midway point.

Daya came out like a train at the start of the second period, the coach must have read them the riot act !

They took the game to their opponents and certainly looked the more likely to score. On forty eight minutes it was 2-2 when Daya’s Captain Fantastic, Josue, buried yet another of his wonder free kicks. By now there were a lot of fouls leading to yellow cards with the young referee struggling to control the game.

On sixty three minutes another shocking error at the back cost Daya a third goal ! Then on seventy three minutes another comedy of errors, this time from Benejuzar saw Sardi level the scores at 3 a piece. Just two minutes later a penalty to Daya, up stepped Tuto ………. and misses.

On eighty seven minutes yet again another Daya mix up led to a free kick but the chance was wasted. So 3-3 final score.

The second half was really a poor advert for sportsmanship from both sides with the yellow card count easily won by Daya !!!!!

On Wednesday evening, 9 October the re-arranged game against San Fulgencio took place at La Puebla. The result was a 2-0 victory to Daya with Angel and Josue scoring. Daya also had a penalty saved and as is normal for this fixture Daya had a player sent off !!

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab