British Embassy holds event for UK nationals working in education

On 21 October the British Embassy is holding an event aimed at UK nationals working in the education sector at CaixaForum in Madrid.

The aim of the event is to address some of the specific questions that those working in and running language academies and British schools have about how Brexit may affect them. The structure of the event is a moderated panel discussion, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

The panel consists of Tim Hemmings, Deputy Head of Mission, British Embassy; Lorna Geddie, Regional Consular Policy Advisor, British Embassy; Adrian Massam, President, National Association of British Schools in Spain (NABSS); Aidan O’Toole, President, Federación Española de Centros de Enseñanza de Idiomas (FECEI); Mark Howard, Director, British Council.

Deputy Head of Mission Tim Hemmings said: “We know that there are a huge number of British nationals working in schools and academies across Spain and, while many of their concerns will be the same as for all UK citizens living here, there are some issues that affect this sector in particular. That’s why we are delighted to have brought together such a knowledgeable panel to reflect on them.

“If you aren’t able to come to the event in person, we will be recording and posting it on our Facebook site. Do stay up to date with the latest news by signing up for email alerts to the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and following Brits in Spain on Facebook.”

Event details

Monday 21 October at 18:30

CaixaForum, Paseo del Prado, 36, 28014 Madrid

The event is free, but to secure a place, please register at: https://www.eventbrite.es/e/uk-nationals-working-in-education-tickets-74946355567

Advice for UK nationals living in Spain can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/living-in-spain