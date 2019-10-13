Orihuela slump to defeat in Barcelona

Barça B 3–0 Orihuela

Garcia Pimienta’s team were on top for the whole game putting the result beyond doubt before the break

Barça B eased to victory at the Johan Cruyff stadium, beating Orihuela 3-0 and erasing the memory of the 4-1 defeat against Hercules last week in the process. Only 45 minutes were needed to seal the win, Monchu, Severio and Morer scoring before half-time.

Garcia Pimienta’s side were far superior in the opening half, with the likes of Riqui Puig and Abel Ruiz going close before Monchu opened the scoring (1-0, min 11). Severio connected with a cross to surprise Emilio in the Orihuela goal (2-0, min 24), and Barça B just kept on coming. Wave after wave of attacks. After a quarter hour where several chances were missed, Morer made the game safe (3-0, min 44).

Although the hosts could’ve taken their feet off of the pedal they continued to dominate, allowing their visitors just the one chance, a penalty in the 57th minute after Chumi was penalised. Iñaki Peña guessed correctly to keep his clean sheet intact.

Match Details:

Barça B, 3 Orihuela, 0

Barça B: Iñaki Peña, Morer, Mingueza (Mika, min 81), Chumi, Akieme, Monchu (Sarsanedas, min 71), Jandro, Riqui Puig, Alex Collado, Abel Ruiz and Severio (Hiroki, min 63).

Orihuela: Emilio, Pina, N. Porcar, J. Carlos, Nico, Brian (Badal, min 76), Solano (David Ruiz, min 67), L. Gilabert (Javi Llor, min 45), Fondarella, Pitu and Pedro Inglés.

Goals: 1-0, Monchu (min 11); 2-0, Severio (min 24); 3-0, Morer (min 44).

Official: Pablo Fernández Pérez. Yellow cards for Gilabert, J. Carlos and Pedro Inglés.

Credit: https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/news/1451666/bara-b-30-orihuela-crucial-victory