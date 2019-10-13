Gulliver (16-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips lands York Coral Sprint

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

GULLIVER gained a 16-1 win to land the Coral Sprint over 6 furlongs at York – selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips – backed down from 20-1.

Gulliver, trained by David O’Meara and ridden by Jason Hart, was part of a 589-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips four horse accumulator. A Yankee bet returned odds of 1,545-1.

At Newmarket Pinatubo – the fromthehorsesmouth.tips headliner – gained a victory in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

Unbeaten two-year-old Pinatubo was winning for the sixth time, and heads the betting in the 2020 Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

Pinatubo, son of Shamardal, was backed down to 1-3 to relieve the bookies satchels.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Pinatubo pressed the button at the two-furlong pole, to beat Arizona with fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection Wichita third.

“Pinatubo is a special horse. He showed great courage – and had to dig deep,” said jubilant trainer Appleby.

“Once it came to the fight he wasn’t going to lie down. We are all behind this horse – the dream is still alive for the winter.”

Pinatubo, owned by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin, said: “When you win like that and show so much courage, it’s very pleasing.

“We all love him. Every year you have a favourite horse. I will be looking forward to seeing him next year.”

“Arizona and Wichita have run well – but I don’t think they were in love with the soft ground,” rued trainer Aidan O’Brien.

“Hopefully they are back here for the 2,000 Guineas next year – we are hopeful they’ll get a mile,” said Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien.

“Take nothing away from the winner – hopefully we can take him on again next year,” said O’Brien.

Dubai Icon (3-1) was a winning fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection in the 19 runners’ Coldstream Guards Handicap over 1m 2f at York.

Milltown Star (8-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second at Newmarket. Ascension (3-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ran fifth, Skybet paying five places.

Speed Merchant (11-2) was a winning fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection at Wolverhampton.

Brigand (9-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second at Wolverhampton.

The post Gulliver (16-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips lands York Coral Sprint appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.