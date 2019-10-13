By Andrew Atkinson

CD Benijofar gained a 3-1 away win against Atletico Algorfa in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 on Saturday to go joint top of the league.

Sam put CD Benijofar ahead after eight minutes to give the visitors a 1-0 half time lead. Sergio netted CD Benijofar’s second goal on the hour. Atletico Algorfa reduced the arrears on 62 minutes – with Manu netting CD Benijofar’s third in the 80th minute to take the three points and keep promotion on track.

CD Montesinos gained a 2-0 away win at Formentera CF to retain second place in the table, with leaders CF Albatera away at Crevillente on Sunday.

CD Torrevieja B gained a 2-0 away win at Sporting Saladar.