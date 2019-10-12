SPREADING THE FLOOD WORD

IN the days following the horrendous floods that hit the Vega Baja, many people living in the UK with family and friends in the affected areas became frustrated at the lack of coverage across British television news.

Postings on Social Media proved that without Facebook, and unless directly affected by the worst storms to hit Spain in 140 years, there would’ve been hardly any way of knowing about what happened.

This was particulary the case of 20-year-old student Laura Williams. Her grandmother lives on Urbanisation La Marina and in the immediate hours following the storm was unable to contact her. Mobile phone technology failed and land-lines were down. It was a worrying time for Laura and many like her.

Laura is studying English and Journalism at Coventry University, and during a recent visit to her grandmother contacted San Fulgencio Town Hall to find out as much as she could about the flooding and how it affeceted many of the local people.

Laura plans to write a blog following a chat with Councillor for Tourism and International Relations Darren Parmenter, with the intention of informing a wider audience of the experiences of the people of the Vega Baja.

“It was a pleasure to meet Laura who posed some very well-thought-out and mature questions,” said Darren. “She was particularly interested in those British citizens that had been most affected and with the wonderful response from the local community in the immediate aftermath.”