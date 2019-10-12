SAMM SAILORS HELP GOTA FRIA VICTIMS

The majority of SAMM’s (the Sailing Association Mar Menor), sailing activities are centred on the Spanish sports centre CTD in Los Narejos, which became home to 200 people evacuated from Los Alcazares after the disastrous Gota Fria.

Many SAMM members quickly answered the call for volunteers to help with the cleanup of flooded and mud chocked homes, wielding brooms, spades and other implements with gusto.

Others donated furniture and food or sent a donation direct to the disaster relief fund set up by Los Alcazares town hall. Others sent their donation to the SAMM treasurer and, with the 200€ donated from club funds over 600€ was raised.

Reports of the tragedy experienced by SAMM members are heart-breaking, one expat women they helped managing to save only her two dogs and a few items of clothing when the deluge struck.

SAMM regularly has a pitch at the Los Alcazares “Caldero Day”, which was re-located by the authorities to the area of Deportivo Los Alcazares on Saturday October 12th. Hourly during the day the SAMM Stompers performed a line dance routine, to raise funds especially for the children affected by the Gota Fria. We will let you know the sum raised in a future issue.