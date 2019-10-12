Pilar de la Horadada celebrates

Valencian Community day was celebrated in Pilar de la Horadada with a paella contest followed by a free giant paella for the whole town.

At midnight on Wednesday, October 9, the first songs could be heard as the popular Sevillian singer Beret began to play and sing tracks from his latest album, Ápices.

The Fairground was full to overflowing with local residents who had come out to enjoy the celebration arranged by the Department of Fiestas.

In the afternoon there was a contest of games in which local clubs participated as they attempted to overcome various tests of water, agility and strength and then late at night, the “Crazy Colours” colour party, organised by the Department of Youth was held, in which hundreds of young Pilareños took part.